DENVER (KDVR) – If you have not received your TABOR refund check, you haven’t filed your state taxes for the year, and you need assistance doing so, then worry no longer. Colorado officials are putting on free clinics to get you the help you need.

Six Volunteer Income Tax Assistance clinics are opening across the state on Saturday to offer in-person tax preparation services to those who need help meeting the filing deadline on Oct. 17.

These clinics will be held on three separate Saturdays, including Aug. 20, Sept. 17 and Oct. 8. You can make an appointment on the Get Ahead Colorado website.

“We are providing immediate relief to Coloradans as a part of our ongoing commitment to put money back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a news release.

If you are a Coloradan who is 18 years old or older but does not file before the mid-October deadline you will not receive your TABOR refund check until normal tax filing season. Dependents who are 18 and older are eligible for these funds.

“We encourage all eligible Coloradans to file taxes and not miss out on the tax rebate checks of $750 for individuals and $1,500 for joint filers, and we are making sure these free tax clinics are available to support Coloradans who still need to file taxes before the October 17th deadline,” Polis said in his release.

Locations of the six free tax clinics:

Tax Help Colorado (at Mile High United Way), Denver

GDPT Nguyen Thieu Buddhist Youth Association, Denver

Another Life Foundation, Colorado Springs

United Way of Pueblo County, Pueblo

Four Corners Tax Help, Bayfield

Ute Mountain Ute VITA, Ute Mountain Ute Reservation, Towaoc

If you are unable to make it to one of the three free clinics, VITA sites will also be open to the public on weekdays. You can look up the site closest to you and reach out to them by phone.