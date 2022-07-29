DENVER (KDVR) — Where do the odds stand for the Mega Millions jackpot players in Colorado?

They are not so great. In the history of Colorado’s participation in the Mega Millions jackpot, there has never been a jackpot winner.

“When you match five out of five and not the Mega Ball, you win $1 million,” Tom Seaver, director of the Colorado Lottery, said.

That’s about as good as it’s ever been for Mega Millions players from Colorado.

“We’ve had players win, I believe, $3 million on the Mega Millions game,” Seaver said.

Players in Colorado might have the same odds as anyone else coast to coast: 1 in 303 million. Their odds are stacked up against players from California, Texas or Florida.

“They all have significantly more population than we do here in little old Colorado,” Seaver said.

Odds are much worse for players from states with a smaller population.

“When there are so many more tickets bought in some of these big states, the odds are just more in their favor than they are for us,” Seaver said.

If you don’t hit the jackpot, according to Colorado Lottery, there’s still reason to check and double-check your ticket before you toss it.

“There are prizes for matching five, there are prizes for matching four, three, all the way down to just matching the Mega Ball,” Seaver said.

Coloradans have certainly been spending their money on tickets.

“Through the end of the day yesterday, there were about $25.7 million worth of Mega Millions tickets bought since the last jackpot,” Seaver said.

That money gets used to preserve the state’s natural environment: 50% goes to Great Outdoors Colorado, 40% goes to conservation efforts and 10% is allocated to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.