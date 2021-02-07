Colorado nurse among health care heroes invited to Super Bowl LV

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Four vaccinated health care workers from Colorado won the chance of a lifetime: to see the Super Bowl in person.

The Broncos randomly selected two health care workers from UCHealth and two from Children’s Hospital Colorado. Each received one ticket to the game and an all-expenses-paid trip to Tampa, Florida.

“I never in a million years expected to win this,” UCHealth nurse Lauren Kass told FOX31. “I wish all of my coworkers could come with me because they’re all so deserving of this.”

Kass is a year and a half into her nursing career. She regularly works in the surgical trauma intensive care unit but has spent the last year filling in at the COVID-19 ICU as well.

“It’s really hard emotionally and physically because you’re caring, you’re basically being family members for these patients as well or you’re holding up the phone and FaceTiming with their loved ones just so they can see them,” she said. “And then a lot of them — you can see how scared they are and that’s just really hard to watch.”

Good news can be tough to come by in the ICU. Kass says that is why it was so hard to believe the good news when her manager told her she had won.

“When I walked into work, my manager said, ‘I need to talk to you.’ And so that was a little nerve-wracking and then he was like, ‘Did you check your email?’” Kass said.

The NFL invited 7,500 health care workers from across the country to Super Bowl LV. All of them had to be vaccinated.

“I think it’s so exciting too. We’ll come together and have this instant connection and can relate to each other of what we’ve been through and I think that’s really cool,” Kass said.

She says even though she is vaccinated and taking the proper precautions, it still feels a little uncomfortable flying on an airplane and sitting in a stadium. However, she says the fact that she even has the opportunity to attend the Super Bowl is a positive sign.

“It also makes a statement that we’re all there because we got vaccinated and there’s that light at the end of the tunnel and a little bit of hope to get back to normal,” Kass said.