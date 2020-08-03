Colorado November ballot questions

DENVER (KDVR) – Seven measures are set for the November ballot including a late-term abortion initiative and a tax on vaping products.

Lawmakers sent three of the measures to voters. One measure asking voters to repeal Colorado’s Gallagher Amendment which aimed to keep property taxes low but failed to fully fund fire departments and schools.

Another ballot measure seeks to create a uniform nicotine tax which would include a first time tax on vaping products and raise the taxes on cigarettes. The tax would increase by $294,000 annually. The General Assembly also referred the use of a charitable gaming license to the ballot.

Four other citizen initiatives obtained signatures to qualify before the pandemic including:

Ban abortions after 22 weeks

Reintroduce gray wolves

Reaffirm existing citizenship voting requirements

Repeal the state’s national popular vote law

The Secretary of State’s office is considering whether other campaigns including a 12 week paid family leave insurance program qualified for the ballot. Monday was the last day to file an initiative petition.