DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado first responders and veterans are stepping up to help the people of Ukraine through the nonprofit Project Victory.

Project Victory partnered with the National Police of Ukraine and volunteers have been going to Ukraine to deliver essential supplies and teach classes on how to deal with trauma and trauma injuries in emergency situations.

These classes are a major part of these missions.

“We teach them a down and dirty, what’s called stop the bleed. So essentially what we do is teach them is somewhat kind of mass causality events, or even working on that hands-on training in general to stop catastrophic bleeding, which is a thing that they’ve been exposed to more recently,” Jennah Laraque with Project Victory said.

This training, helps them help themselves and it’s making a huge impact.

“Every time we go, we have a bigger and bigger turnout, which is fantastic. They love it. They have been spreading the word and they can’t wait for us to come back,” Laraque said.

(Credit: Project Victory) (Credit: Project Victory) (Credit: Project Victory)

The knowledge of those with Project Victory is a key part. The founder of the nonprofit is a United States Marine Corps veteran.

“Most of us are either first responders or veterans, we have that critical thinking, we have that ability to perform well under pressure and so we have the background to back up what we’re teaching and that to them means a whole lot,” Laraque said.

This is all so important because the effects of the war there are evident. Laraque explained what it was like to see the damages during her trip back in April.

“If you can think of a dilapidated hospital like you’ve seen in movies, that’s essentially what they’re working with. You can absolutely still see the devastation. There will be an apartment building where you can still see everyday life. You can see the stories. One side will be absolutely charred and destroyed while the other side is almost pristine,” Laraque said.

Another issue they want to face is the lack of clean water there, so they are working to build a well that would bring 10,000 liters of fresh water a day.