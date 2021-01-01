Colorado New Year’s Babies; Who was born first? See full list here

DENVER (KDVR) — The start of a new year is officially here. And with a new year, comes New Year’s Day babies. So who’s baby was born first?

So far, it looks like Swedish Medical Center has the first Colorado baby of 2021. Gia Elise Barcus-Gray was born at 12:00:06 a.m., weighing 3 pounds, 10 ounces.

Gia’s parents are incredibly thrilled and grateful. Michael shares, “she is our miracle rainbow baby and we could not be happier.”

Here’s what we know so far from hospitals in the Denver area:

Swedish Medical Center 12:00:06 a.m. Baby: Girl: Gia Elise Barcus-Gray, 3 pounds, 10 ounces

Lutheran Med Center 12:10 a.m. Erica and Greg Johnson Baby: Margaret Johnson



Castle Rock Adventist 12:18 a.m.: Girl

University of Colorado Hospital: Boy at 12:26 a.m.

Memorial Central in Colorado Springs – Boy at 12:37 a.m.

UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland: Girl at 12:46 a.m.

Memorial North in Colorado Springs – Boy at 1:48 a.m.

Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins – Boy at 2:10 a.m.

Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont – Boy at 4:07 a.m.

Here is a look at some of the adorable bundles of joy:

Rebekah May/UCHealth

Congratulations to all the new parents! Cheers to 2021!