Colorado natives named in NASA’s ‘Artemis Team’ for the next trip to the moon

DENVER (KDVR) – The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) named two Colorado natives as part of the 18-astronaut Artemis Team.

Artemis is NASA’s program to return to the moon in 2024. The program is a collaboration between NASA, commercial and international partners.

Astronaut Matthew Dominick (Credit:NASA)

Matthew Dominick, a Wheat Ridge native, joined the astronaut corps in 2017. He’s a U.S. Navel Test Pilot School graduate with an master’s degree in systems engineering.

Astronaut Jessica Watkins (Credit: NASA)

Jessica Watkins, a Lafayette native, also joined the astronaut corps in 2017. She holds a doctorate in geology, was a postdoctoral fellow and a member of the science team for “Curiosity,” the Mars Science Laboratory rover.