Colorado National Guard to perform 4th of July flyover

BUCKLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. (KDVR) – The 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard will launch the F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft from Buckley Air Force Base to perform 4th of July flyovers for various communities.

Approximate locations and times where the aircraft will be performing flyovers are as follows:

Monument, Colorado, 2020 Fourth of July Parade: 9:51 a.m.

Lake City, Colorado, 4th of July Celebration: 10:32 a.m.

Redstone, Colorado, 4th of July Parade: 10:42 a.m.

Westminster, Colorado, 4th of July Celebration: 11:14 a.m.

Parker, Colorado, Parker Stars and Stripes Celebration: 11:19 a.m.

The aircraft can also be seen when traveling between these locations.

“It is truly a privilege to support our local communities in their Independence Day celebrations,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Micah Fesler, commander, 140th Wing.

Flyovers serve as training for the pilots and are conducted at no additional cost to the taxpayer.