Colorado National Guard members head to D.C. ahead of presidential inauguration

DENVER (KDVR) — More than 130 members of the Colorado Army National Guard on Sunday will fly to Washington D.C. to help with security ahead of the presidential inauguration.

“The mood today is great, the moral is high, it’s a very unique mission and time in our history,” Captain Ryan Betz said. “We’re there to provide support for whatever they need us to and make sure we’re just a nice calming presence in the capitol region.”

Seventy-five members of the Colorado Air National Guard have already arrived in the nation’s capitol, officials say. In total, about 220 Colorado guard members will be in Washington D.C. for about one week, the governor says.

“This is the most important mission that they’ve ever had,” Gov. Jared Polis (D – CO) said.

Officials say guard members will be staying in hotel rooms and notes that the National Guard is tracking members who have received the COVID-19 vaccine through professions outside of guard duties.