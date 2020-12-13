Colorado murder suspect arrested in Texas after police chase, 2nd suspect arrested in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Donald Robinson Jr. was arrested on Friday night in Wise County, Texas after state troopers attempted to stop the car he was driving, he gave chase then fled on foot.

Robinson is suspected in the murder of a woman at a Safeway on W. Colfax Avenue in Lakewood on Tuesday. Fifty-nine-year-old Charlotte Williams of Arvada was found shot in the 9100 block of W. Colfax Avenue, transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Robinson is being held at the Wise County jail awaiting extradition to Jefferson County for suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. He was charged for evading arrest and reckless endangerment of a child by Texas police.

According to officials, Robinson’s 14-year-daughter was in the vehicle as well as other occupants: Donald Copeland Jr., 37, who has charges in Colorado for evading arrest and reckless endangerment of a child, and Brittani Milton, 25, who has no previous charges.

On Wednesday, Lakewood police arrested 36-year-old Clenon Shernar Redd of Aurora on suspicion of committing first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Authorities are searching for an unknown ethnicity adult female in her mid-30s. She was last seen leaving the scene wearing a white jacket with black pants and possibly later, a black jacket with white pants.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Lakewood Police tip line at 303-763-6800.