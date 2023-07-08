AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A mosquito near the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds has tested positive for West Nile virus during routine testing, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The positive test makes Arapahoe County the fifth Colorado county with a positive test already this summer, joining Delta, Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties.

The positive tests are happening earlier than last year, with researchers expecting a banner year for mosquito populations along the Front Range.

In Boulder County, the first positive test came on June 29, two weeks earlier than last year’s first positive test.

“We’re seeing epic numbers of mosquitos in many of our traps,” MSU Professor Bob Hancock said. “We’re seeing high numbers of everything, which means we’re seeing a lot higher numbers of Culex mosquitos.”

Culex mosquitoes are the type that can carry West Nile and typically make up a small portion of Colorado’s mosquito population until later in the summer.

This year, Denver’s Department of Public Health and Environment said roughly a third of all mosquitoes in their traps are Culex mosquitoes.

“If we have a lot of Culex out and about now, well probably — sparing a major climactic shift with super lethal conditions to mosquitoes, which means super dry, and super hot — we’ll probably have a lot more culex mosquitoes surviving into the late season,” Hancock said.

Last year, there were 206 reported cases of West Nile in the state, 20 resulting in death, according to the CDPHE.

The best ways to protect yourself from being infected by mosquitoes are to:

Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol products provide the best protection.

Limit outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks in areas where mosquitoes are active. Spray clothes with insect repellent for extra protection.

Even though the CDPHE said most cases are reported in August and September, it’s best to stay protected where mosquitoes may be present.