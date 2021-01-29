Colorado mom gets 32 years for 5-year-old daughter’s meth overdose death

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — The mother of a 5-year-old girl who died from a methamphetamine overdose was sentenced to 32 years in prison Friday morning for charges of murder in the second-degree and criminal trespass involving domestic violence.

Stephanie Alvarado, 27, could have faced up to 51 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections after she entered a guilty plea on Dec. 2, 2020.

Five-year-old Sophia Larson died Dec. 11, 2019 after drinking from a water bottle laced with meth, according to the Garfield County Coroner’s Office.

Prosecutors say Alvarado waited three hours and 54 minutes to take her daughter to the emergency room, even though she saw her 5-year-old hallucinating after drinking from a bottle laced with methamphetamine.

Alvarado’s cousins, Daniel Alvarado and Bertha Ceballos-Roma, were charged with the girl’s death as well.

“Stephanie really did rip families apart — her family, my family,” said Alec Larson, father of Sophia Larson, before adding, “We lost the glue that held us all together and Sophie held the Alvarados and the Larsons together.”

The 24-year-old father told the Problem Solvers it would have been easy for his ex-girlfriend to call 911 or take Sophia to the hospital as soon as the little girl told her mom the water tasted, “Yucky.” Instead, prosecutors say Alvarado and her two cousins continued to use drugs inside Stephanie’s apartment hoping that Sophia would fall asleep and the drugs would wear off.

“Opportunities and chances they had to do the right thing, make the right move and save her. It’s disgusting to me and it haunts me every day,” said Larson.

Larson said his former girlfriend had been a good mother until becoming addicted to drugs about a year before Sophia died. Larson said Stephanie Alvarado’s drug use contributed to their break-up.

READ: Larson’s letter he read to the court at Alvarado’s sentencing

“I don’t think I’ll ever have forgiveness for her. Stephanie even said it today: there’s no redemption for what’s been done,” said Larson.

Alvarado told Judge Denise Lynch, “I am filled with guilt. My sorrow is beyond repair.” The judge said there were aggravating circumstances in sentencing Alvarado to 32 years because she continued to use drugs after she knew her daughter had overdosed and because prosecutors said the girl would have likely lived had she received timely medical care.

In addition, prosecutors stated that under Colorado’s Good Samaritan Law, Alvarado would have likely only faced misdemeanor drug possession charges had she called 911 or taken Sophia to the hospital in a timely manner.

Originally, Stephanie Alvarado faced five charges, including murder in the first degree/extreme indifference and child abuse causing death.

Under the plea deal, prosecutors in the Ninth Judicial District dismissed those counts.

Stephanie Alvarado was also sentenced for a Feb. 26 incident at Larson’s Carbondale home. Larson said his ex showed up at his home and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol and assaulted him just hours before she made her first court appearance in the murder case.

“I really do think it was a suicide attempt, hoping either I would be the one to take her life or that she could take her life in front of me,” Larson said.

The criminal case against Daniel Alvarado is still pending. Bertha Ceballos-Roma was found to be living in the United States illegally. She was deported to Mexico on Oct. 6, 2020.

FOX31 originally reported story when Stephanie Alvarado was charged on Jan. 30, 2020.

If you or someone you know needs help with addiction you can contact the Drug Helpline: 844-289-0879 or email resources@drughelpline.org