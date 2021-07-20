Colorado misses deadline on air quality, CoPIRG says

DENVER (KDVR) — CoPIRG is calling for action after Colorado failed to meet an EPA deadline for ozone pollution and air quality standards.

According to CoPIRG, the issues are in the Denver Metro and North Front Range communities.

Today at 10 a.m., CoPIRG will hold a presentation to highlight actions that can be taken to tackle this issue and explain what some of the state’s biggest sources of ozone pollution are.

Speakers will include Danny Katz, executive director of CoPIRG, Bill Hayes, air quality program coordinator of Boulder County Public Health and James L. Crooks, PHD, MS, from National Jewish Health.