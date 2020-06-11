Colorado Mills reopens with COVID-19 safety measures in place

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado Mills reopened on Thursday with a comprehensive COVID-19 Exposure Control Policy in place.

All tenants are expected to adhere to the policies in their spaces.

“The health, safety and well-being of the community we serve will always be our highest priority, and we have developed a thorough and detailed set of protocols highlighting the exceptional measures we’ve implemented for shoppers, retailers and employees as we reopen,” said Kimra Perkins, General Manager at Colorado Mills.

In addition to reopening, Colorado Mills has joined local non-profits to support initiatives to assist people in the community experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19.

This includes hosting food banks, clothing donations, COVID-19 mobile testing and blood drives.

The following safety protocols have been put in place at Colorado Mills:

Enhanced sanitation and disinfecting using the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) approved products with an emphasis on high-traffic locations such as dining areas, restrooms, escalators, stairs, directories, trash bins and door knobs.

Shopper safeguards that include making available protective masks, sanitizing wipes and temperature testing at entrances or property offices, as well as the encouragement of pre-visit health screenings to ensure shoppers stay home if they have exhibited COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms within 72 hours.

Hand sanitizing stations will be deployed throughout the property.

Signage promoting CDC guidelines for maintaining personal hygiene will be prominently displayed throughout the property.

Pre-emptive employee health screening to ensure that employees do not arrive at work within 72 hours of exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.

Employee safety protections including implementing the CDC’s COVID-19 frequent hand-washing protocols, and offering personal protective equipment in addition to other CDC recommended practices.

Promotion and enforcement of social distancing practices, including occupancy limitations, furniture and restroom spacing, closure of play areas and strollers, as well as coordinated traffic flow with traffic signage and distance markers.