DENVER (KDVR) — Three Coloradans, part of the first all-Black climbing team summiting Mount Everest, are discussing the impact and recalling the journey to the summit.

Philip Henderson, Thomas Moore and Eddie Taylor call Colorado home, living in Cortez, Denver and Boulder, respectively. The Full Circle Team has members spanning the east and west coast.

The Full Circle team is a team of black climbers whose goal is to summit Mount Everest. (Credit: Full Circle May 13, 2022)

The Full Circle Everest team was supported by Sherpa guides and could not have made this historic climb without the guidance of the following Sherpas:

Pasang Nima Sherpa

Lhakpa Sonam Sherpa

Phurtemba Sherpa

Dawa Chhiri Sherpa

Sonam Gaylje Sherpa

Nima Nuru Sherpa

Chopal Sherpa

chawang Lhendup Sherpa

Tasha Gyalje Sherpa

Amrit Ale

Pemba Sherpa (camera crew)

Nawang Tenji Sherpa (camera crew)

