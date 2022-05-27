DENVER (KDVR) — Three Coloradans, part of the first all-Black climbing team summiting Mount Everest, are discussing the impact and recalling the journey to the summit.
Philip Henderson, Thomas Moore and Eddie Taylor call Colorado home, living in Cortez, Denver and Boulder, respectively. The Full Circle Team has members spanning the east and west coast.
The Full Circle Everest team was supported by Sherpa guides and could not have made this historic climb without the guidance of the following Sherpas:
- Pasang Nima Sherpa
- Lhakpa Sonam Sherpa
- Phurtemba Sherpa
- Dawa Chhiri Sherpa
- Sonam Gaylje Sherpa
- Nima Nuru Sherpa
- Chopal Sherpa
- chawang Lhendup Sherpa
- Tasha Gyalje Sherpa
- Amrit Ale
- Pemba Sherpa (camera crew)
- Nawang Tenji Sherpa (camera crew)
You can hear about their experience and the journey to the summit live on FOX31 NOW in the player above.