Colorado Mask Update: Here are the quick facts

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis announced changes Friday to the state mask mandate.
Here are the quick facts about the update:
- If you’ve been vaccinated, you don’t need to wear a mask at all. (Unless a business requires it)
- If you’re not vaccinated, masks are still suggested in indoor settings
- There are some situations where masks are required:
- prisons, jails, healthcare, school, congregate care facilities
- Many businesses are still going to require masks to enter
- It is suggested that you still carry a mask around with you for that situation
- Indoor events of 500+ still need masks until June 1. Expect most restrictions to go away on the same date