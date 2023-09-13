DENVER (KDVR) — Imagine winning $5 million on a lottery jackpot. Would you pay off your mortgage or your loans? Would you buy a boat or a new car?

Well, one Colorado man got the surprise of a lifetime when he walked home with a $5 million check. And his first move was to purchase a summer fruit.

On Sept. 11, the Colorado Lottery shared the story of Waldemar “Bud” T. of Montrose. Bud won the Colorado Lotto+ jackpot on the Sept. 6 drawing and came out $5,067,041 richer.

At 77 years old, Bud is retired but is still an avid outdoorsman. So, when his winning numbers were chosen, he was backpacking in the Holy Cross Wilderness with his golden retriever, Augie. According to the lottery, Bud didn’t know he had become a millionaire until he got back from his trip and checked the website.

Bud figured, “It must be a mistake!”

But it was no mistake at all, and Bud chose the cash option of $2,533,520. According to the lottery he purchased his winning ticket at the Hangin Tree Travel Plaza in Montrose.

Bud T. of Montrose won the $5,067,041 Colorado Lotto+ jackpot. This is a photo of his winning ticket. (Colorado Lottery) Bud T. of Montrose won the $5,067,041 Colorado Lotto+ jackpot and said his first purchaser would be to watermelon and flowers for his wife. (Colorado Lottery)

So, when asked what his first purchase would be with his newfound wealth, he told the lottery he wanted to buy himself a watermelon and his wife flowers. Bud told the lottery he and his wife live a simple life.

Once those initial purchases are made, he also plans to help his wife with her upcoming surgeries and do some work around the yard and house while she recovers.

Aside from watermelon, Bud also wants to give back.

“I’m going to give to some charities and really think about what it is I was meant to do with this,” Bud said.

If you are looking for Bud’s trick on winning the big jackpot, he told the lottery that he plays Colorado Lotto+ every month and “always” plays his own lucky numbers, using a secret formula to choose.