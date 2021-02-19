Colorado man takes winter fly fishing to a new extreme

COLORADO (KDVR) — Fly fishing is a pretty common activity in Colorado during any season, and if you’re heading down the Arkansas River you can expect to see a few people out enjoying the sport.

What you probably would not expect to see is a man casting out from a moving sheet of ice in February!

Morgan Pierce sent FOX31 video of her husband fly fishing from a sheet of ice floating on the Arkansas River.

