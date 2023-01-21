DENVER, (KDVR) — With all of the hustle and bustle at the National Western Stock Show, it can be easy to walk right by history and not even know it.

But a giant wooden table at the show is catching plenty of attention, not just for its beauty, but for its story.

“I’m almost worn out with how many times I told the story,” Jason Labonte joked.

Labonte is a local woodworker and the owner of Just Rustic.

In 2019, he came across three slabs of a unique “witness tree,” which was around during the Civil War.

“They were worried about the diseased tree falling into the house and destroying the house.” he says. “Lo and behold, when we cut it open, a cannonball came rolling out of it.”

Labonte has spent the past few years crafting one of the slabs into a beautiful table.

Labonte didn’t get to keep the cannonball, but he did learn it belonged to the Confederate Army.

The spot where the cannonball once sat is now filled with copper epoxy.

“We took our sweet time to make sure it was done right.” he says.

He’s asking $14,000 for the table, which will move to their showroom in Westminster if nobody purchases it at the stock show Sunday.

“It feels like I don’t want to let it go,” he says. “But it’s priced to go to the right person.”

