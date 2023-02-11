BOULDER, Colo (KDVR) — Inside Jeffrey Blumenfeld’s Boulder home, photos of travel and adventure adorn every wall.

From helping remote villagers in Nepal, to his work helping victims of 9/11, Blumenfeld has made it his life mission to help others.

Now he’s the one who needs help.

Blumenfeld needs a new kidney to stay alive, after losing his second kidney while fighting cancer 13 years ago.

“I know that my best hope of success is to convince somebody to share their spare.” he says.

1,139 people are currently waiting for a kidney donation in Colorado, with the average wait time at 3 to 5 years.

In 2022, 36 Coloradans died while on the waitlist.

Valentine’s Day is also National Donor Day, and Blumenfeld is hoping someone will come forward to save his life.

“The doctors are ready to go.” he says. “One surgeon said you’re a perfect candidate, bring me a kidney.”

Blumenfeld has spent much of his life promoting voluntourism, and even wrote a book called “Travel With Purpose.”

“I just get great joy giving back to people.” he says. “I’m not one to sit on a beach with an umbrella in my drink. I’m not not one to go on cruises and hang around. But through voluntourism, you can lend a hand wherever you go.”

If he’s lucky enough to find a kidney match, he plans on using his marketing experience to help others in similar situations.

“This could be my new life’s calling.”

If you think you might be a fit for Jeff, you can find more information here.