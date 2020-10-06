Colorado man killed in Indiana plane crash

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County, Indiana Sheriff’s Office received a call around 8:23 a.m. Tuesday reporting an ultralight plane crash.

The crash happened in a field just north of Meinschein Road and West David Road, near Marrs Elementary School in Mount Vernon.

Deputies found two men on board who did not survive. The pilot and his passenger have been identified as 75-year-old William Rohland of Garden Grove, California and 57-year-old Michael Schlichtman of Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Deputies say both men were still belted in their seats.

Sheriff Tom Latham has been in contact with the Federal Aviation Administration as well as the National Transportation Safety Board about the investigation.

Authorities say the plane had taken off from the air strip just south of the area shortly before it crashed.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.