Colorado man indicted on hate crime charge for allegedly stabbing man in Oregon

WASHINGTON (KDVR) – A Colorado man accused of stabbing a Black man waiting for a job interview has been indicted on a federal hate crime charge, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Dec. 21, 2019 at an Arby’s restaurant in Ontario, Oregon.

The indictment accuses Nolan Levi Strauss, 26, of stabbing the man without warning and with no provocation.

Strauss told a store employee that he did so because the man “was Black, and I don’t like Black people.”

The victim suffered two lacerations and was flown to a hospital in Boise for emergency surgery.

Strauss’ first federal court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 19. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.