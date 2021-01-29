Colorado man going to DC to face riot charges

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man who is accused of using bear spray or mace on police officers in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot is being sent to Washington to face charges there.

A federal magistrate judge ordered Friday that 24-year-old Robert Gieswein be sent to the nation’s capital to be prosecuted.

He was indicted Wednesday on six counts, including three over allegedly assaulting police.

He is being held in custody because the judge earlier ruled that he posed a risk to the public because he went to the Capitol “prepared for battle,” equipped with a baseball bat, a reinforced vest and an Army helmet.