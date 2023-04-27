MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — A 48-year-old man from Colorado was reportedly found dead in Canyonlands National Park near Moab, Utah, on Monday, April 24.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, staff at the Hans Flat Ranger Station received a report from a visitor saying there was an unoccupied vehicle in the Maze District on Monday at about 10 a.m.

A search and rescue team was promptly deployed to search for the owner of the vehicle. The team, with the help of the Wayne County Sherriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety helicopter crew, was able to locate a deceased individual near the vehicle.

The victim has been identified as a 48-year-old man from Nederland.

The body has been sent to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner, officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the cause of death is not immediately known.

No further information is available at the moment.