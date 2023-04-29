DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado man is putting his survival skills to the test and all of America will be watching.

Na’im McKee will be in the newest episode of “Naked And Afraid,” a show all about survival, on Sunday at 6 p.m. MT on Discovery.

The premise of the show pairs two strangers together with no food, water or clothing with the challenge of surviving for 21 days. Each contestant is allowed to bring one survival item with them.

“It wasn’t a reality show where there’s one big prize waiting for you at the end,” McKee said. “The only thing you get is the ability to say I can survive in one of the most inhospitable regions on the planet and I can do so not only with no tools, but completely naked.”

McKee traveled to Argentina to film the episode where he would spend the next 21 days with a stranger, completely naked fighting to survive.

“What the nudity is really about is upping the challenge. You’re now completely subject to the environment you’re in,” McKee said. “If you think laying down and taking a nap on the ground isn’t so bad with clothes on. Without clothes, you feel every rock, every branch, every insect that bites you.”

He said every day was not only a physical battle but a mental battle as well.

“It’s just you and your thoughts in this space trying to survive,” McKee said. “You learn to rely on your partner to pick you up emotionally and mentally. There’s a real dance that happens there.”

For McKee, it was all about facing his fears and coming out stronger.

“Survival is there for people of all races, all backgrounds, and that if you find yourself being the only one in any environment, you can overcome it,” he said.

