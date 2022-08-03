SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A nonprofit dedicated to catching online predators in Colorado helped law enforcement in Summit County track down a man who is now facing charges for sexual exploitation of children.

The Colorado Ped Patrol tipped off the Silverthorne Police Department that Chad Manning had allegedly asked a member of their group posing as a 13-year-old girl for sex through text messages.

Silverthorne police found that the solicitation happened in unincorporated Summit County and turned the case over to the sheriff’s office.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Manning cooperated after an extensive investigation and detectives found numerous photographs of child sexual abuse material or child pornography.

Manning was arrested Wednesday and is facing 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Anyone with additional information on this case can call Detective Sergeant Mark Gafari at 970-423-8960.