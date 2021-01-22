Colorado man accused of dragging officer to be beaten with flag pole at DC riot

DENVER (KDVR) — A Colorado man has been arrested after allegedly dragging a police officer so he could be beaten by another man with a flag pole during riots at the US Capitol.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s New York office confirmed 51-year-old Jeffrey Sabol’s arrest on Friday.

Records show Sabol lives in the Indian Hills area of Jefferson County.

According to the New York Daily News, Sabol told authorities he was in “a fit of rage” when he dragged the police officer during the Jan. 6 mob. Authorities said the incident was captured on video.

Sabol reportedly bought a plane ticket from Boston to Zurich, Switzerland after the riot and also attempted to kill himself, the Daily News reports.

He was arrested Friday morning at a hospital in Westchester County, New York and was arraigned shortly thereafter. He is charged with civil disorder.

According to CNBC, a prosecutor in the case believes Sabol could afford to flee the country and may be involved in the assault of another officer at the Capitol.

A judge ordered Sabol be held without bond due to his potential danger to the community and flight risk.

“We will continue to support our colleagues from our Washington Field Office in bringing all those from our area who participated to justice,” the FBI’s New York office said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the riots is encouraged to contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or visiting its website.