DENVER (KDVR) — In March, a Colorado man finished his journey to climb all of the state’s “fourteeners” — mountains at least 14,000 feet in elevation — in a single calendar winter, becoming only the second person to do so.

Chris Fisher finished the route at Pyramid Peak on March 18, 72 days, 12 hours and 10 minutes after he began his ascent of Pikes Peak on Jan. 6.

The record was shared on Fastest Known Time, a website used to track speed records for running, hiking and climbing routes.

This was faster than the 84 days taken by Andrew Hamilton to complete the challenge for the first time in 2018. According to Fisher’s Instagram, Hamilton joined him on a few of his climbs, including the finishing ascent of Pyramid Peak.

On his Instagram, Hamilton said the record is “cool and all,” but the project was more about the journey and experiences he had while doing it, as well as the friendships he made.

The fastest non-winter time for the route is held by Hamilton. He set the record in 2015 when he climbed the peaks in 9 days, 21 hours and 51 minutes.

Colorado has the most fourteeners by far in the country. The state boasts between 53 and 58 of these peaks, depending on your definition, well above Alaska’s 29.

The highest of them is Mount Elbert, which is 14,440 feet. The “shortest” fourteener is Sunshine Peak.