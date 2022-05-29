DENVER (KDVR) — For the first time in 16 years, the Colorado Mammoth advanced to the National Lacrosse League Finals.

The Mammoth completed an epic comeback Saturday night over the San Diego Seals, 15-13, in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Mammoth forward Eli McLaughlin recorded 12 points and veteran goaltender Dillion Ward stopped 42-of-55 shots and became the ninth goaltender to record 500 postseason saves.

The win secures a spot in the NLL Finals against the Buffalo Bandits. The best-of-three series will start on June 4 in Buffalo.

Colorado will host the Bandits for Game 2 of the Finals at Ball Arena on Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m.