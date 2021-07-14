Colorado makes top 10 list of state business rankings

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado has been listed in the top 10 ranked states for business by the annual CNBC 2021 study.

CNBC scored all 50 states on 85 metrics in 10 broad categories of competitiveness to rank America’s Top States for Business.

Using metrics such as cost of doing business, infrastructure, workforce, economy and several others determine the state’s ranking. The outlet uses data from a variety of sources to measure the states’ performance.

Major private employers for each state are listed along with unemployment figures and tax rates.

Check out the full list of state rankings.