BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is taking a step to make Colorado a more attractive place to work as a state employee.

The governor will be at the Google campus in Boulder Thursday to sign an executive order aimed at helping state agencies recruit and retain workers.

He will be joined by Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Personnel and Administration Tony Gheradini.

