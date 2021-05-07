New app helps connect Spanish-speakers to Colorado jobs

DENVER (KDVR) – At a time when unemployment numbers remain high, a new app helps connect the Latino community to Colorado jobs.

Chamba – a Spanish word for “job” – helps employers find bilingual workers. Employers told FOX31 it’s been a successful way for them to find workers, while on the other hand, job-seekers said it’s helped them find work.

At Pho 78 in Broomfield is an all too familiar scene: A “now hiring” sign is posted near the restaurant’s entrance. Owner John Trinh said finding workers is not so easy these days.

“It was very challenging to find a waiter or a waitress or a cook or a chef,” Trinh said.

So Trinh turned to Chamba. It’s a bilingual app founded in Denver and designed to connect businesses with people looking for a job.

It’s what led Alfredo Pacheco to find his job at Pho 78.

“It was really hard. I tried bigger platforms, and it took me about three weeks to even hear from anybody. And then once I tried Chamba, I got an answer from John right away the same day,” Pacheco said.

Since the pandemic began, Chamba has posted more than 500 jobs for a user base that has grown to more than 5,000 people.

People have used it to fill out more than 3,000 applications, and the company said it’s now being used in other parts of the U.S.

“The Latino community sometimes lacks these resources, and this was a way of helping the Latino community with jobs,” said Corina Hierro, a Chamba spokesperson.

At Cuba Cuba in Glendale, the family-owned, Cubana-operated restaurant said Chamba has helped them find much needed workers.

“It’s literally geared to the Hispanic population and them looking for a job, and me being able to put out exactly what I need. And that’s what I’m getting back,” said Kristy Socarras Bigelow, Cuba Cuba’s owner.

Back at Pho 78, the workforce is strengthening, thanks in part to an app born in a troubling time, now helping a challenged community get back on its feet.

You can learn more about the Chamba app by clicking here.