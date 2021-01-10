Man who traveled from Colorado to US Capitol arrested for threatening Rep. Nancy Pelosi

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — A man who reportedly traveled from Colorado to Washington D.C. for the Pro-Trump rally at the Capitol was arrested after authorities discovered threats he made to Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

According to court records obtained by the New York Times, Cleveland Grover Meredith, Jr. was charged with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce, possession of an unregistered firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

FBI authorities received information that Meredith sent a text message saying “Thinking about heading over to Pelosi (expletive)’s speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV (purple devil emoji),” court records say.

Agents received consent to search his hotel room, cell phone, truck and trailer on Jan. 7. A Glock 19 9mm handgun, a Tavor X95 assault rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a box of suspected THC edibles and a vial of testosterone were found.

Records show Meredith does not have a registration for a firearm in Washington, D.C., which is a crime along with having ammunition for an unregistered gun.

Meredith told agents he was supposed to arrive on Jan. 5 from Colorado but was too late for the rally that became a riot on Jan. 6.