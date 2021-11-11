Colorado LGBTQ veterans now have equal access to benefits

DENVER (KDVR) — Today, Colorado LGBTQ veterans officially have access to the same benefits as other veterans through the Restoration of Honor Act

The Restoration of Honor Act, sponsored by Senator Dominick Moreno of Commerce City, and Representative David Ortiz of Littleton, addresses a long-standing legal flaw.

The act will allow Colorado veterans who have been dishonorably discharged — due to their sexual orientation — the right to access benefits.

“With this law, we’re saying loud and clear that all members of our military, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation, deserve to receive the same benefits as their counterparts when they return home from duty,” said Senator Moreno.

The new law comes after countless U.S. service members were dishonorably discharged under the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy, because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

As of today, all Colorado veterans that fall under this category have equal access to benefits and state programs.