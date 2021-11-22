Watch: Colorado leaders provide update on I-25 gap project

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis provided a major update on the I-25 gap project Monday.

In September, the Colorado Department of Transportation told FOX31 the I-25 gap project was on time and on budget, with a timeline set for completion in the fall of 2022.

The gap project also features a new wildlife underpass, to prevent more collisions between drivers and wildlife.

Polis was joined by Colorado Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, along with CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew, Col. Matthew Packard with Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and Vice President of Kraemer North America Tim Maloney.

The announcement comes after President Biden signed the infrastructure bill into law, which will send billions of federal money to Colorado for bridges, roads and more.

