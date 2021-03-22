Colorado leaders monitoring active shooter at Boulder grocery store

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police have a King Soopers in Boulder surrounded as they search for an active shooter. Details remain unclear, but many elected officials and other community leaders have shared their concern for those involved.
