Colorado leaders call for state action on fentanyl

DENVER (KDVR) — Fentanyl-related overdoses are climbing in Colorado, and state law enforcement is pushing for lawmakers to make reforms.
Colorado is currently on track to surpass 1,800 overdose deaths in 2021, the highest total ever. Fentanyl-related overdoses also continue to climb, expected to surpass 2020 totals of 540 deaths with a projection of 875 deaths by year’s end.
Attorney General Phil Weiser was joined by Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock, District Attorneys Brian Mason, Michael Dougherty and Dan Rubenstein, along with state senators and parents impacted by fentanyl-related overdose deaths in a news conference Thursday.
Due to technical issues, we will be uploading this news conference in it’s entirety once it becomes available.