Colorado leaders call for state action on fentanyl

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

DENVER (KDVR) — Fentanyl-related overdoses are climbing in Colorado, and state law enforcement is pushing for lawmakers to make reforms.

Colorado is currently on track to surpass 1,800 overdose deaths in 2021, the highest total ever. Fentanyl-related overdoses also continue to climb, expected to surpass 2020 totals of 540 deaths with a projection of 875 deaths by year’s end.

Attorney General Phil Weiser was joined by Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock, District Attorneys Brian Mason, Michael Dougherty and Dan Rubenstein, along with state senators and parents impacted by fentanyl-related overdose deaths in a news conference Thursday.

