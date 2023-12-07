DENVER (KDVR) — Four of Colorado’s national elected officials — U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Sen. John Hickenlooper and Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse and Rep. Brittany Pettersen — issued a joint statement Wednesday about the U.S. Postal Service Inspector General’s report on mail service in Colorado’s mountain towns.

“This report confirms what we already knew to be true – that the unreliable and inadequate mail service in our mountain towns has resulted in unacceptable delays and gaps in service for rural communities,” the group stated.

The auditors looked at 13 post offices and one processing and distribution center throughout the mountain towns; conducted observations of processing, delivery, and retail operations; interviewed personnel on challenges faced; and conducted data analysis on service performance.

Overall, the findings were unsurprising. Colorado mountain residents experience fewer on-time deliveries, especially for packages, compared to the rest of the state and nation. On-time mail delivery was up to 5% lower than national rates and packages were also slower — although specifically how much slower was redacted in the public report.

The audit pointed to inadequate management oversight, struggles with hiring and retaining personnel, and a lack of communication that resulted in significant delays, incorrect package returns and misinformation for customers.

Staffing issues appeared to be a main concern in the audit — 12 of the 13 delivery units were short-staffed for carriers and/or clerks between October 2022 and July 2023, and some post offices, specifically Aspen, Buena Vista and Conifer, had as much as 25% of their carrier positions vacant.

“Over the past two years, we have repeatedly raised the serious concerns of Coloradans to the U.S. Postal Service,” Colorado’s senators and representatives wrote. “We are pleased to see the USPS Office of Inspector General heed our call to address the root causes of the poor mail service in our mountain towns. We urge USPS to swiftly implement the report’s recommendations and will work with them to ensure they do so.”

In February, Bennet and Hickenlooper invited U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy to tour a USPS facility in Colorado, and in March, the senators met with DeJoy. During the meeting, DeJoy committed to improving service quality in Colorado.

Earlier this year, FOX31’s Problem Solvers went to Buena Vista to see some of the issues first-hand.

Many changes needed to fix mountain mail

To fix mountain mail delivery, auditors recommended a series of action items.

First, they recommended that the Colorado Wyoming district manager analyze work environments to see why it is difficult to hire and retain personnel.

Second, they recommended raising pay in Colorado mountain towns, if feasible.

“The Postal Service has a policy allowing for increases in pay for cost-of-living adjustments based on local conditions; however, the facilities in Colorado mountain towns are not receiving these pay adjustments,” the audit stated.

Package deliveries appeared to be not prioritized by post offices.

“Carriers at five of eight delivery units were not performing delivery services or did not attempt to deliver packages according to their contracted terms,” the audit stated.

The audit listed an example at the Boulder Main Post Office. A contract delivery service carrier did not fully deliver a route on Christmas Eve, but beyond documenting the instance, no action was taken. Other post offices said they did not document these instances either “due to their prioritization of additional duties or because the lack of an official postmaster prevented appropriate communication,” the audit stated.

The auditors also noted that at nine delivery units, 246 packages arrived one or more days before observations. Of these, 92 (37%) were improperly scanned so it looked to a customer as if the package had been delivered, scanned more than a mile away from the delivery point as an attempted delivery, or even scanned as attempted delivery when the package never left the delivery unit.

To fix this, the audit listed three recommended actions for the Colorado-Wyoming district manager:

Establish a program to monitor package handling and verify that packages are scanned and delivered as required, and take corrective action with underperforming facilities Track and monitor whether post office management is documenting delivery irregularities and determining whether damages should be assessed for late or non-delivery, or the contract terminated. Require any employee acting as a postmaster to take the formal Postmaster Essentials training course and track compliance.

Communication issues add to schedule woes

According to the USPS audit, 19% of all transportation trips to the 13 audited post offices were late between October 2022 and July 2023. Local management in multiple facilities told auditors there were ongoing issues with late arriving Highway Contract Route trucks bringing mail for delivery.

Two recommendations were issued for this issue: Implement a developmental program to ensure on-the-job training and postmaster readiness and instruct mountain town management to enter delayed mail in reporting systems and establish responsibility for processing manual flat mail.

The audit found that for seven post offices, there were less than eight hours scheduled between when carriers departed and when collected mail was transported to processing and distribution centers.

“Five delivery units had less than seven hours between the time the mail is ready for the carriers and final truck to the (processing and distribution center), and the Westcliffe (post office) only had three hours,” the audit stated.

The final two recommendations were to review trip times and volume profiles to align transportation schedules with delivery and processing needs in Colorado’s mountain towns and to develop a communication process for delivery and processing personnel to know when there is late arriving mail.