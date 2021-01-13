Colorado lawmakers to only meet one day for start of legislative session

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado lawmakers planned to meet briefly on Wednesday and then recess until mid-February because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers will meet on Wednesday to address urgent business and take care of constitutional and statutory obligations, including swearing in new representatives.

The general assembly will go into temporary recess with the tentative plan to come back Feb. 16 in hopes the peak of the pandemic will be over. With the new timeline, the deadline for lawmakers to finalize and introduce bills has also been pushed back.

In the meantime, if any emergencies come up, the general assembly can reconvene to pass urgent legislation.