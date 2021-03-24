Colorado lawmakers talk preventative measures in D.C. following King Soopers shooting

DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) — The shooting that left 10 people dead at a Boulder King Soopers is leading to a bigger conversation around gun laws. Calls for tougher restrictions on assault weapons are being renewed, but some are conflicted about where the nation goes from here.

Many lawmakers are saying they are fed up with mass shootings. Now, President Biden is urging them to act on their frustration.

“The United States Senate, I hope some are listening, should immediately pass the two House passed bills that close loopholes in the background check system,” Biden said

One measure would require dealers to run a background check before private parties transfer guns. The other would extend the time dealers must wait to receive a completed background check before selling a gun to a customer.

You cannot legislate evil away. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 24, 2021

While freshman Representative Lauren Boebert of Rifle tweeted, “You can’t legislate evil away,” other Colorado representatives are telling senators, it’s time for action.

“This is very common-sense stuff; it’s not rocket science. We know exactly what we need to do,” said Congressman Jason Crow of Aurora.

“The families, like those of the 10 wonderful people in Boulder who lost their lives, I would hope they would be able to have an impact on the senators,” said Denver Congresswoman Diana DeGette.

Lawmakers aren’t stopping there. President Biden is calling for a ban on assault weapons, like the one enacted in 1994 that expired 10 years later. Congresswoman DeGette agrees.

“In Boulder, right now, the law is you cannot carry a weapon unless it’s in some kind of a case. So, you can make all types of state laws, but someone can just go right outside the state lines and buy one of these guns and bring them in. That’s really why we need federal legislation,” DeGette said.

A veteran and gun owner, Crow said he is on board too.

“These assault weapons were designed to take life, human life, and to take lots of it. These are the types of weapons I carried at war and I had them used against me. They are very effective at doing just that, but they also don’t belong on our streets,” Crow said.

Congressman Ken Buck told FOX31 in a statement he is thinking about the families before he is thinking about answers:

“My thoughts and prayers continue to be with the first responders and entire Boulder community in the wake of this unspeakable tragedy. I am saying an extra prayer for the family of Officer Eric Talley, the brave Boulder police officer who was the first on the scene yesterday and was killed in the life of duty.” “While we await more information about the suspect and facts of this case, I urge our community not to rush to judgement, but to let law enforcement do their job. Federal, state, and local law enforcement are working around the clock to get the public important information. Numerous questions still need to be answered before we can put forward any solutions.” Congressman Ken Buck (R) Colorado’s fourth congressional district