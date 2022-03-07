DENVER (KDVR) — As a part of a push to reverse troubling violent and non-violent crime trends in Colorado, state lawmakers are introducing a new bill with hopes to make some movement.

Colorado State Sens. Janet Buckner (D) Aurora, and John Cooke (R) Greeley, unveiled the new proposal Monday to reduce crime and improve public safety.

This comes after Gov. Jared Polis and fellow Democrats joined law enforcement across the state to make reducing crime a legislative priority.

Meanwhile, violent crime in Colorado has been on the rise for the past decade.

You can watch the discussion on FOX31 NOW in the player above.