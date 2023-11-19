DENVER (KDVR) – A measure on rental assistance passed the Colorado State House on Sunday, a step toward putting $30 million into a state fund.

All weekend discussion has focused on bills for rental assistance and funding healthcare, but the big question remains: will Coloradans see relief on their property taxes?

“I do not believe that there will be much to any agreement in this special session,” State Rep. Rose Pugliese said.

Pugliese, a Republican from the 14th Colorado House district in Colorado Springs, said the GOP’s input in this special session is falling flat.

“We brought forward ideas that were not considered in the majority’s plan and so I don’t know that we will be able to find consensus in this special session,” Pugliese told FOX31.

On the other side of the aisle, State Rep. Leslie Herod from the 8th Colorado House district in Denver said Republican proposals for property tax relief would have seen cuts across the board.

“That bill cost Coloradans $1.7 billion,” Herod, a Democrat, said. “That would mean drastic cuts to things like education the correctional system and public safety and healthcare for seniors and those who need it most.”

Republicans remained doubtful on the effectiveness of plans that will move forward in the State House.

“We do not believe the Democrats’ plan goes far enough to really alleviate the suffering of the people that we know,” Pugliese said. “They are suffering under the weight of high inflation, everything costs more.”

On property taxes, one bill did pass through committee – but it’s a temporary fix.

“It will decrease the property tax burdens on Coloradans for this property tax year only,” Herod said.

Another bill that will head to the House for a full vote looks to feed children when they are out of school.

“It will provide funding for meals for our kids, our young people,” Herod said. “Renters relief and assistance and also ensure that actually millions of Coloradans have an increase in their TABOR refunds.”

Agreements may not be reached, but with a Democratic majority in both the State Senate and House, input from the GOP may not stop a full vote.

“Bipartisanship is not just Republicans signing onto Democrat bills but Democrats signing onto Republican bills,” Pugliese said.