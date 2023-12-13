DENVER (KDVR) — U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen celebrated the announcement that several stores will commit to stopping the sale of water beads marketed to kids by the end of the year.

The stores committed to ending sales include Amazon, Walmart, Target, Etsy and Alibaba.

Pettersen, who represents Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, introduced the Ban Water Beads Act in late November alongside several other lawmakers.

“Today’s announcement is a huge step in the right direction as several stores have joined our call and committed to remove water beads from the shelves,” Pettersen said in a statement. “In some stores, this will not go into effect immediately, though, so I still urge parents to be wary when shopping for toys this holiday season.”

Water beads are colorful, water-absorbing balls designed to grow in size when introduced to liquid. The beads can quickly absorb bodily fluids and swell to block intestines or cause other injuries.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said water beads are dangerous to young children and can be deadly if swallowed.

The commission reported that there were an estimated 7,800 water bead injuries treated in hospital emergency departments between 2016 and 2022, with at least one death.