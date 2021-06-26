Colorado law enforcement wives raise over $34K in days from Officer Beesley fundraiser

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — A group of Colorado law enforcement wives are working to support the family of fallen Officer Gordon Beesley with a special shirt fundraiser in his honor.

In just a few days, Colorado Law Enforcement Officer Wives raised over $34,000 in shirt sales.

“All of our fundraising efforts will go directly to the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation so they can give it directly to Beesley’s family,” CLEOW founding administrator and shirt designer Sydney Johnson said. “They are grieving, and they shouldn’t have to worry about financial things at all.”

FOX31’s Nicole Fierro has the story behind CLEOW’s mission, and the significance of Officer Beesley’s shirt design made to highlight what so many loved about the fallen hero.