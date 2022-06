GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Several law enforcement agencies are highlighting the combined effort to combat Colorado’s fentanyl crisis.

More than 700 people were killed as a result of fentanyl use in Colorado in 2021, according to Colorado State Patrol. CSP and federal law enforcement are making an announcement Wednesday morning about fentanyl seizures and how they’re intercepting the deadly drug.

You can watch the announcement live at 10:30 a.m. on FOX31 NOW in the player above.