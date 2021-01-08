Colorado law enforcement learn from riot at nation’s Capitol

DENVER (KDVR) — In Washington, National Guard troops are moving in to help keep the peace in the days before Inauguration Day on Jan. 20. It is a massive build up of security forces, some say is too late.

Back in Denver, law enforcement agencies know the same could happen here.

When large groups want to gather, it is usually not a secret. They use social media to send out invites.

It is those types of communications that could hold a trove of information valuable to police.

Not long after our nation’s Capitol was attacked by protestors, crowds began to gather at our own statehouse in Denver.

When unrest flairs up in other cities, it’s best to prepare for the same in Denver, says former police officer Jim Ponzi.

“If you’re not prepared ahead of time you’re going to have all kinds of problems because these things can’t be put in place as things are happening,” Ponzi said.

Running reconnaissance on riots in other cities has helped local law enforcement agencies, he says. It can prepare officers in Denver for possible similar situations.

No protests here have breached a building while lawmakers were in session.

But given the extremely volatile political climate, Colorado should expect the unexpected.

Metropolitan State University (MSU) Denver Political Science Professor Norman Provizer said, “We are not sure if there will be efforts across the country including Colorado but they can pop up anywhere. I think the smart thing to do is to be on guard.”

There are so many questions about what might happen during the remaining days of the presidency.

In Boulder, International Affairs Professor Benjamin Teitelbaum says what the president does next is impossible to guess.

“Stability, order and predictability are not virtues (in the current White House) and I don’t think in these remaining weeks and these remaining days they will start to become virtues either,” Teitelbaum said.

Teitelbaum is the author of the book called “War for Eternity” and has interviewed people in President Trump’s circles.

For now though, Ponzi says local law enforcement must continue studying the breach of the Capitol. Learn the groups’ strategy. Prepare for it here, hoping it never happens.