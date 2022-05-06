GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Every year, Colorado’s law enforcement community gathers to pay respects to the men and women who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

This year, nine names of those who died in 2021 will be added to the Colorado law enforcement memorial in Golden. Eight additional names will be engraved for other officers who died in the line of duty dating all the way back to 1862, bringing the memorial total to 342 names.

Here are the names of the officers who died in 2021:

Eric H. Talley / Boulder PD James A. Herrera / Denver Sheriff’s Department Daniel J. Trujillo / Denver Sheriff’s Department Gordon Beesley / Arvada PD Eric J. Scherr / Aurora PD Ty A. Powell / Windsor PD Clay Z. Livingston / Elbert County Sheriff’s Office Joseph A. Pollack / Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Wayne S. Weyler / Mesa County Sheriff’s Office

The Colorado State Patrol will honor the fallen during a ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday. You can watch the ceremony on FOX31 NOW in the player above.