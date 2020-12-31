Colorado law enforcement agencies boosting DUI patrols, checkpoints for New Year’s Eve

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — In spite of COVID-19, or perhaps because of it, many people are making plans to welcome the new year and say goodbye to 2020. But the one thing no one is planning on is getting a DUI.

Master Trooper Gary Cutler is one of 750 men and women of the Colorado State Patrol. Because of the lockdowns this year, the Colorado State Patrol thought DUIs would be down.

“Our DUIs didn’t drop like we hoped they would because we figured people would be home and they wouldn’t be out there driving,” said Cutler.

People are still drinking and driving, and they are still getting caught.

“Every holiday is a big one for us because we know that we’re going to have additional drinking out there and so we want to make sure we’re out there,” said Cutler.

CSP said drivers can expect saturated patrols, DUI checkpoints and working with “89 different agencies throughout the state that are doing extended patrols, more saturation patrols. So no matter where you are, you’re going to run across law enforcement,” said Cutler.

Even a small amount of alcohol or drugs can drastically impact one’s ability to drive safely.

“Not everybody has the processing of alcohol the same way. What might be OK for somebody may not be for somebody else,” said Cutler.

CSP’s goal is not to write tickets and arrest people, but to keep impaired people off the road and Coloradans safe.