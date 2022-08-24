LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — After a new Colorado law hit the books, state higher-education leaders and the governor are outlining how it will help aspiring healthcare professionals get the training they need to succeed in the industry.

The Care Forward Colorado program will provide free short-term training at Colorado community and technical colleges for potential healthcare workers thanks to $26 million in funding from the new law.

Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education Dr. Angie Paccione joined Arapahoe Community College President Dr. Stephanie Fuji, Governor Jared Polis and state legislators to launch the program Wednesday morning.

You can watch the announcement on FOX31 NOW in the player above.