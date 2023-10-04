DENVER (KDVR) — Time has run out, and with no agreement reached between Kaiser Permanente and the health care workers’ union, a three-day strike will begin.

On Wednesday morning, Kaiser, the largest nonprofit private health care provider in both Colorado and the U.S., announced several pharmacies and other services will be closed during the strike.

The two sides had until Wednesday to come to an agreement, and nothing has been reached.

So, a strike will happen from Oct. 4 at 6 a.m. to Oct. 7 at 6 a.m.

More than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers, 3,000 in Colorado, will protest unfair labor practices and unsafe staffing levels at hundreds of Kaiser hospitals and facilities across the U.S.

This strike will be the largest health care worker strike in U.S. history.

Kaiser pharmacies closed during the strike

The following pharmacies will be impacted by the strike.

Denver/Boulder area Baseline (Boulder), Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch, Ken Caryl (Littleton), Parker, and Skyline (Denver)

Northern Colorado Fort Collins and Greeley

Southern Colorado Acero (Pueblo), Briargate (Colorado Springs), and Premier (Colorado Springs)



There will also be a handful of labs and medical imaging departments that will close during this time.

“We are disappointed that some unions have called on employees to participate in labor strikes,” Kaiser said on its website. “We want to reassure you that your care is our top priority. We have contingency plans in place to help ensure you continue to receive safe, high-quality care during this period.”

They went on to say some patients might experience longer wait times, higher call volumes, and may even be asked to reschedule some non-urgent appointments.

Kaiser also said medical offices and urgent care departments will remain open during the strike but said, in some cases, they could be staffed by licensed and qualified contractors.

Workers are asking for better staffing levels as part of a resolution.

“Kaiser executives refuse to acknowledge how much patient care has deteriorated or how much the frontline health care workforce and patients are suffering because of the Kaiser short-staffing crisis. We’re taking action because we can’t let this staffing crisis continue,” said Charmaine Arellano, medical assistant at the Kaiser Permanente Lakewood medical offices.

Kaiser said their goal is to reach a fair agreement.

“We’re committed to bargaining in good faith with our unions until we reach a fair and equitable agreement to ensure Kaiser Permanente continues to attract and retain the best people in health care — and remains a best place to work and get care. It’s our responsibility to continue to balance taking care of our employees and being more affordable to our members,” Kaiser said.